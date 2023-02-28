Chargeup appoints ex Meta executive Satish Mittal as chief digital officer

Chargeup, FiNeTech platform (Finance-Network-Technology Platform) in the EV sector, recently appointed former Meta executive and ex-CTO, Vodafone, Satish Mittal as its chief digital officer. In his new role, Mittal will be responsible for furthering the technology, digital, and partnerships initiatives for the brand.

Mittal has joined Chargeup at a time when the company is on an aggressive growth trajectory. The company recently raised Pre-Series A1 funding and is looking at expanding its services to 20 new cities and power 50,000+ drivers. Chargeup is also forging high-value partnerships with leading enterprises in their respective domains and building advanced climate-tech solutions to support the Government of India’s plans in the sustainable mobility arena.

Mittal has worked in leadership roles across India and abroad. This includes his stints as CTO, of Global Enterprise with Reliance Communications, SVP and CTO at Vodafone Business Services, and Lead Mobile & Connectivity Partnership at Meta by Facebook. With over 30 years of industry experience, Mittal is set to lead Chargeup in not only building meaningful collaborations but also accelerating the company’s rate of growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Varun Goenka, founder and CEO, Chargeup, said, “Satish is an industry expert with strong credentials in the Indian as well as international tech domain. His expertise in forging business partnerships, and in-depth knowhow of the most advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, Metaverse, and data analytics will enable Chargeup to continuously enhance its path-breaking FiNeTech platform capabilities and drive growth for the brand as well as the valued partners that Chargeup works with. We are looking forward to a fruitful association.”

Adding further on his appointment, Satish Mittal, chief digital officer, Chargeup, said, “India is entering a new era of clean mobility, and enterprises like Chargeup are at the forefront of building the ecosystem that will enable electric mobility to thrive in the country. The FiNeTech platform has evolved rapidly in recent times, and they have already developed innovative partnerships and established an EV energy service network that will go a long way in popularizing EVs in India. My aim is to contribute my tech insights and identify as well as implement partnerships that can further the mission of Chargeup.”

Mittal is BTech honors graduate from REC, Kurukshetra, and also has an Executive MBA degree from the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR).

