Chandon India unveils new visual identity

Chandon, LVMH’s sparkling-wine Maison, has launched a new brand identity, for the first time since its inception, with an updated packaging. Introducing a fresh core label design, Chandon’s new identity boldly reinforces the brand’s unparalleled quality and consistent craftsmanship, the company said in a statement.

Chandon’s new visual identity pays tribute to the brand’s expansive winery community with its seven point ‘star,’ representative of Chandon’s six globally renowned wineries – across Argentina, Brazil, California, Australia, China and India. As per the company, the new packaging for the Chandon portfolio of products will start to appear on shelves at retailers nationwide from April 2021 onwards.

“The pioneering spirit has been embedded within the Chandon DNA since the birth of our Argentinean winery, in 1959. Since then, we continue to discover new methods and terroirs in the most unexpected lands to keep our sparkling wines at the top of the category – and this new visual identity is a representation of that. As a connection of global wineries, we are dedicated to this time-honored craft worldwide,” Kaushal Khairnar, Chandon India Winemaker, said.

The launch of our new brand identity heralds a new era at Chandon, that is a direct reflection of the values we defend and protect – courage, collaboration and inspiration, Sibylle Scherer, global president, Chandon, said. “Since 1959, we have never stopped. We are always pioneering, searching for unexpected lands, always innovating our techniques to delight our customers. Today, we are a happy and diverse community of explorers with winemakers of seven nationalities across six countries spanning four continents. We are proud of how our brand has been evolving in the last 60 years and confident of its upcoming journey especially in India,” she added further.

