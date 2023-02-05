Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Madhav Sheth, realme CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

My life as an entrepreneur is a roller coaster, which keeps me on my toes 24/7, 365 days. Whenever I get free time, I love to dedicate it to my mental and physical well-being with meditation and different forms of workouts.

How do you spend your weekends?

Be creative and sharpen my skills. However, I do take out time for my family on weekends, we plan the entire day together including the places to visit and the food menu.

What are your favorite gadgets?

To try Every conventional gadget’s journey to smart. Smartwatch because it is just not a watch but a travel buddy on your wrist. It’s the perfect fit for pedometers and fitness trackers. Additionally, these smartwatches can track your steps, calories burned, distance traveled, heart rate, sleep, and other vital statistics. There are even waterproof models that are perfect for swimmers.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

The life of a pilot is very adventurous, I would have been a pilot or formula driver; I love speed.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

I like Mexico for its rich culture, incredible beaches, history, colonial architecture, and deliciously alluring cuisines. Mexico has no shortage of beautiful cities to explore.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching

I am a fan of the fast and furious and Mission impossible series, Men will be men commercials; they are fantastic to watch. It’s remarkable and will surely leave a strong impression.

