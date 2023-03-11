Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Renu Somani, National Creative Director, Thought Blurb Communications, talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not working, I like to be with my friends or books. Apart from that, there’s so much to catch up on social media and OTT and then I play ‘mommy’ to my kids and the world around me. So nowadays, everyone makes sure I never get free time.



How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are reserved for long drives for an event called “van-bhojan”. Exploring natural, uncharted places. It is an experience that reminds me of the simple pleasures of life. We cook our own food, eat under the stars, walk through forests taking in the tranquillity of nature, and recharge for the week ahead.



What are your favourite gadgets?

Frankly, there’s no favourite gadget. Only functional ones. I use gadgets for all practical purposes only. Mobile mainly for calling, and 2-3 apps, iPad for work. That’s it.



Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would choose to be a professional online shopper. You know, there exists an entire faction of humans who hate shopping. I would have made more money for myself by just spending someone else’s money on them.



Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Vacations are best on ‘beach ke becho-beech’. So far, it’s Mauritius. Beautiful, relatively unspoiled, gentle, great beaches (seriously), less crowd and lots of beer.



A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I would recommend a 1957 courtroom drama called ‘12 angry men’. It’s one of the most perfect examples of how beautiful a film can be if it focuses on story, character, and conflict, all within 4 walls. We are so loaded with interesting shows on OTT, but I really enjoyed ‘Made in heaven’ and ‘Decoupled’. Both are simply entertaining, light, and artful.

There are some campaigns, you wish you had thought of them. Ikea’s ‘life outside work’ is one such ad.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook