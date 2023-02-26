Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Pankaj Jathar, vice president and country head- India- Etsy., talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

The thing I like to do the most when I’m not working, is to dream. People love to be busy, and that often manifests itself as “doing” things. But it is important to carve out some time for dreaming. It does wonders for me.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekend is family time and it’s gratifying to spend some quality time with them. I also meet and catch up with friends when I can. I love to play, especially cricket and badminton, and I actively follow these sports. Gardening is one of my favorite ways to get in Zen mode, so you might also find me pottering about with plants on the weekends.

What are your favorite gadgets?

I am partial to my iPhone and Nikon DSLR. For photography, I enjoy the freedom that comes with tinkering with specific settings while also having pre-set modes for clicking the best shot. And with my iPhone, a lot of what I need is just a tap away. It makes the world more accessible.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I’m passionate about photography, so if I had to go for something else, I would pick photography. I’m an avid birder and wildlife photographer. When I hold my camera, the rest of the world falls away. I can go out for hours trying to get the perfect shot. It brings out my creative best.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

I love vacationing in Europe. It is home to great spots like Prague (Czech Republic), Athens and Santorini (Greece), Seville (Spain), and many more.

Although, if I had to pick one place, it would be Svalbard, Norway. With the wonderful Northern Lights, glaciers, magical ice caves, and the ocean, the sights over there are breathtaking. Visiting Svalbard was an experience of a lifetime.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I watched Extraordinary Attorney Woo this year, and that was a great TV show. It was interesting to follow the storyline and growth of the characters. It’s very well executed.

Among movies, Kantara is a great action thriller I would recommend. It’s a great combination of folklore, history, myth, culture, and drama.

And as for ad campaigns, you can’t go wrong with Fevikwik. Their humor and quirky style are commendable—their ads are simple, creative, and captivating.

Also Read Emerging trends and developments to shape the future of User Experience (UX) design

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook