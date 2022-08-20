Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Akshay Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

My work keeps me occupied 24×7 and I jump from one choc-a-bloc schedule to another. So whenever I get some downtime, no matter how long or short, I love to catch up on some sleep. It helps me reset and get back in action with a refreshed mindset.

How do you spend your weekends?

I like doing a variety of things, it depends on the mood for that weekend. If there is a good movie, I will go and watch it. Or else it is usually going out and spending some time with friends and family. Travelling is one of my favorite hobbies, so I try to schedule trips whenever I am able to.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Hands down, my phone. I cannot live without it. It helps me stay in touch with my work and family, friends. It is my go to for both entertainment and business. Every accessory related to my phone and my phone is my favourite gadget.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

This is a tricky one. I cannot really envision myself doing something else because I love what I do. But I feel hospitality is a field I would be good at. If I was not in the content business, I would probably open and run a nice lounge or a lovely coffee shop.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I love travelling and exploring new places. It brings me great joy. If I were to pick only one favorite destination I enjoy going back to for a vacation, it would be Auckland in New Zealand.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

There are so many TV shows, movies and content that has inspired me, that it is difficult to name one. Out of the many, I really love House of Cards, which is a cult favorite and if anyone has not watched it yet, I would definitely recommend it to them. It is such a well made show with some great performances. For ad campaigns, ads from Raymond and Bajaj (Humara Bajaj) are brilliant and timeless.

