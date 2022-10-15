Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Smita Naram, co-founder, Ayushakti, talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I have quite a packed schedule when I am working, so on weekends, I like to do absolutely nothing or something absolutely stupid which makes no sense but is relaxing and lets me rejuvenate.

How do you spend your weekend?



I love to spend my weekends with my family, especially my son Krushna. I like to watch movies, laugh a lot, having a light-hearted and fun-loving atmosphere around me

What are your favourite gadgets?



I think it will be my laptop because it is with me everywhere and I work from it whether I am at the office, at home, or anywhere else.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?



When young, I was passionate about designing absolutely stunning clothes specifically for women, made with natural organic colours that I was working on and that few people had appreciated too, upon using. So maybe that could have been an alternate career for me.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?



In India, my favourite vacation place is Leh and Dharamshala. And abroad it is London and Norway.

A TV show, movie, and ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?



A show I highly recommend is Breaking Boundaries. It is a documentary on Netflix and tells the story of how humans are pushing earth beyond the boundaries that have kept the planet stable for 10,000 years, following the scientific journey of Rockstorm and his team’s discovery of the nine planetary boundaries. I have two movies to recommend – 3 Idiots and James Bond 007, as they motivate me.



The ad campaign I strongly recommend is Nike – What Women Want. It’s an empowering ad inspiring women to go for what they want.



