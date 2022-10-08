Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Sangram Sawant, founder, Pescafresh, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I typically like to pick a good book based on true stories and biographies. Also, I am quite a Hollywood movie fan, love how they weave stories and present them. Additionally, I prefer to spend maximum time with my family. My children are into fitness, martial arts, and spare time is spent just chatting and training with them.

How do you spend your weekends?

Most of the days I am working, if not then Sundays are spent with early breakfast with the family, running personal errands if needed, a luxurious post-afternoon nap and end the day with a movie or dinner at our favourite restaurants, this is typical if we don’t plan a weekend getaway.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Very dependent on the iPhone – watch and the latest entrant is the kindle

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I think one of the reasons we love entrepreneurship is the sheer moments of highs and acceptance of lows, and I guess it’s the adrenaline that keeps us going too. A need to achieve something, break certain barriers or push the envelope with initiatives that can make a difference, frankly I have never thought about alternative careers but if I had to then the only solace and sense of getting anywhere may have been in the defence forces, no idea if I would ever qualify.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

As a family, we really love Sweden, it probably is the most underrated destination from the Indian point of view. Summers typically are most enjoyed with our close friends in their lake house at Delsbo Sweden. Just the sheer quiet, scenery, and purity in the air can spike up your creative juices to unprecedented levels.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I am not much into TV shows as I feel shows get dragged on based on their popularity and sometimes it feels there’s no end to it. But surely a movie buff, my favorites and recommendations would definitely be the Godfather, Top Gun, Ford Vs Ferrari, City of Angels, and several more. Jerry Bruckheimer and Tony Scott-made movies are a must-watch.

