Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

You will find me spending time with my two year old daughter when I am not working. Interacting with her, watching her learn and display new skills is my current favorite pastime. And if she is not around, I am usually catching up on some content, gardening or playing a sport.

How do you spend your weekends?

It’s usually with family and friends, laden with a lot of conversations. I am a big fan of great conversations. Weekends are also for pipe dreams.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Well, I have all kinds of them and love them the most. In electronics gadgets, while I use less of it now, I love my camera but I am most dependent on my phone, so it’s a fight between passion and functionality. My favourite is this drilling machine I have at home. I possibly have all home improvement tools and I love using them time to time, much to annoyance of my family members

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would love to be a teacher. I teach and conduct trainer programs from time to time, and I love being able to render simple explanations to complex problems. Also I think there is a filmmaker in me, waiting to come out. I also think I will make an interesting stand up comedian, but I don’t think I would like to handle the social attention that artists get.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I love Europe. I have visited the usual places, but Prague really stands out. I have stood in awe in front of its castles, just mesmerised by the architecture. I love South Africa for its natural variety.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

While I am all for VFX and grandeur and songs, I love a good story. There is a Malayalam film starring Fahad Faasil called Joji. If you love good character arcs, one should totally check it out. As for TV shows, I love Family Guy.

