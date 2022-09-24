Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Samar Khan, filmmaker and CEO, Juggernaut Productions, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I love cooking, so that’s what I enjoy, but weekends are reserved for football. It’s the English premier league time every weekend.

How do you spend your weekends?

Well, most of it is spent watching football and meeting friends, not fond of going out as such. So like to either relax at home or go over to a friend’s house like intimate gatherings rather than crowds.

What are your favourite gadgets?

All of them. I am a gadget freak and like gadgets in general.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I think either a lawyer or a chef would be something I feel I could have been at.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Berlin, it’s a city that feels like my soul city.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

All my shows … but other than that I think Grahan, Killing Eve, Ghar Wapsi were shows I really enjoyed, and if you haven’t seen Shawshank Redemption.

