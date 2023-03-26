Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Bishan Jain, director, Goldmedal Electricals, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I hold a deep appreciation for spending time with my family. It offers me a chance to unwind and rejuvenate, and reconnects me with my purpose and drive. Whether it’s engaging in meaningful conversations, sharing smiles, or learning about their daily experiences and future aspirations, being with my loved ones reminds me of what truly matters in life.

How do you spend your weekends?

My weekends are dedicated to spending time with loved ones – friends and family alike. I make a conscious effort to stay connected with as many friends as possible, and weekends provide the perfect opportunity to do so. Additionally, driving is one of my passions, and although I have limited opportunities, I seize any chance I get to indulge in it during the weekend by taking my favourite cars namely Porsche 911 and Lamborghini Huracan for a spin.

What are your favourite gadgets?

With my busy schedule, I rarely find time to explore new gadgets. However, I do appreciate Apple products as they are user-friendly, efficient, and secure, and I believe these qualities are essential for staying productive and competitive in today’s fast-paced business environment. These devices offer countless ways to streamline and simplify life, making them my go-to gadgets of choice.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

It’s a challenging question for me as I have been so engrossed in my current job that I haven’t contemplated it in a while. However, if I had to choose an alternative career, I would pursue my love for speed and become a pilot or a race car driver.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Choosing between the two is difficult, but I am drawn to Milan for its unmatched sense of fashion and rich cultural heritage. On the other hand, Zurich’s perfect fusion of modernity and classical charm also makes it a city that I adore visiting.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

Money Heist and the recent web series, Farzi, have captured my attention and earned my admiration. Over the years, the Fevicol and Cadbury advertisements have also resonated with me. While there are countless movies that I adore, the list would be too extensive to mention here.

