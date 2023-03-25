Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Manish Jethani, co-founder and CEO, Hevo Data, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When not at work, I like to read about topics that deal with human psychology and its application to the workplace. A book I’d highly recommend on the subject would be High Output Management by Andrew Grove, for the timeless concept of management that the book teaches.

How do you spend your weekends?

Apart from spending quality time with my family over the weekend, I focus on learning new things that can help the company. I also spend time coaching my team on how they can unlock their true potential.

What are your favourite gadgets?

The iPhone and Airpods are my favourite gadgets. They are simple to use and practical devices to help me connect with people.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

A software engineer! I love creating and building things. Growing up, I was always curious about how things worked. Even as a small kid, there is not a single toy that I did not disassemble. I would figure out how it worked and assembled it back together before I started playing with it. Since the early days, I had a curiosity to learn how things work. Building both my startups was like a natural extension of that. But today, as the co-founder and CEO of Hevo, I don’t get enough opportunity to ‘create’.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Hands down, that would be Goa – it is one place I can’t get enough of. I manage a few trips to the state every year, scouting for uncrowded beaches. Just last year, I did 2 road trips to Goa.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

The Last Dance – a 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan. It beautifully captures the passion of a person to excel and be the best at what they’re doing.

