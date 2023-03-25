Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Ashok Shastry, co-founder and CEO, DriveU, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

It really depends on what you consider not working, I truly enjoy what I do and it doesn’t feel like ‘work’ to me. For me, not working would be turning off all notifications so that I don’t have the urge to respond, so I’ll talk about what I do when I do that. It’s hard to narrow down just one thing, but an overarching theme would be doing something active. It could be going for a hike, cycling with friends, working out, or taking my three Indies to Cubbon Park to walk around.

How do you spend your weekends?

On weekends I enjoy chilling at home with the dogs, watching some movies, hanging out with friends and meal prepping (on Sunday) for the next few days.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Well, I’m not sure if this falls in the gadget category, but I recently got a nice surround sound system which I thoroughly enjoy watching movies with and listening to music on. Apart from that, my smart watch is the only other thing (minus my phone) that I keep playing with!

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Tough question actually. As mentioned earlier, I really love what I do, but if I could choose something else, it would for sure have something to do with helping animals. Maybe one day I’ll be able to make an impact on abandoned, injured and old dogs, cats, and anything that can’t speak for themselves who need someone to take care of them.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Home. Just kidding. I wish I could be more specific, but I’d say Kerala. From the beaches to the Ghats, it is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever visited with kind people, amazing food, and very little commercialization when compared to other common vacation spots.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching

A TV show that I look forward to every week is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

A movie, or should I say entire series of them, would be the Bourne franchise.

One ad campaign that comes to mind is CRED’s during IPL- I wasn’t aware paying credit cards was a problem, but they definitely made people think so by using huge celebrities and promising to pay people to use their app!

Also Read Magicbricks rolls out multicity marketing campaign #OurCityOurHome

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook