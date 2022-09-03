Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media India, talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Devoting my time to my personal life by exercising and now back to training for the Mumbai Marathon and other upcoming events. I also like to spend some free time catching up with family and friends and the occasional board game which is so much fun.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are a complete recharge time with walks with my dog on the beach and sometimes even a quick getaway out of the city to escape into nature. Sunday breakfasts are something I gorge on, post early morning runs and an excuse to try out new and old cafes in the city.

What are your favourite gadgets?

No place for favourite gadgets when there is a mobile phone to compete with.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would have liked to be in the Mounted Police in my dreams but in reality definitely in Animal Welfare, probably a Vet.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

It has to be Kashmir, always — besides being my birthplace, it is truly Jannat! My most recent trip was a 4-day trek in the Pir Panjal ranges of the Himalayas where I encountered only local shepherds, no tourists, and zero connectivity! Cannot wait to explore more. Until then, it’s back to work.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

“The Truman Show” is my all-time favourite movie, one that makes me laugh and then cry in the end. Recently I had fun watching “Wedding Season” and it was so pacey and refreshing. One of the ads that I really recommend watching is the Cadbury “Good Luck Girls” campaign, a super sequel to the iconic campaign of the 1990s with a twist with role reversals.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh invests in SUGAR Cosmetics

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook