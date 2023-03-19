Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Abhishek Goel, CEO and co-founder, CACTUS, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I am a huge believer in mediation and its superpowers and I meditate heavily when not working, as it helps you take charge of your emotions and makes you come out of this cycle of self-doubt. It also helps uplift your mental and physical energy immensely. Meditating helps me answer deeper questions around the finer aspects of life and it is a part of my daily routine. It played a huge role in helping me overcome severe migraine episodes between 2011 and 2014, which later I realised were happening as this was the lowest point in my life.

How do you spend your weekends?

After a fruitful week, I like to rejuvenate and energise myself by spending quality time with my family and my son. We spend a lot of time together and try to ensure we attend some good movies or live music events.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I enjoy experimenting with new gadgets. Currently, I’m intrigued by the sound on my new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio speaker, which can be carried everywhere easily.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

While I am extremely happy with my current career path, given an option to choose otherwise, I would opt to be either a Customer Experience Consultant, a Mystery Shopper, or a Life Coach. The common thread in each role is that they enable people to reach their highest potential.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I enjoy travelling a lot, and my favourite vacation spot is London because of its diverse cultures. We like to explore places with great live music, theatre, and parks with friends and family.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

The Playlist (Spotify story) has been a favourite among the recent launches; it captures how there can be many versions of the story of a startup’s early days, depending upon one’s vantage point. Another is Tamaasha, a Hindi movie, for its emphasis on discovering yourself and doing what you love.



My personal favourite ad campaign is Google Search: Reunion which beautifully showcases how the India- Pakistan 1947 partition divided countries and separated friends and family overnight, but friendship finds its way. The sensitivity and the sentimental value behind a simple ad were something that I cannot forget.

Also Read What is brand storytelling and why it matters

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook