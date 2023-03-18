Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Nitin Seth, CEO, Incedo Inc talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

My big passion outside work is sports. I have been an active athlete throughout my life. I have played Basketball, Volleyball, and Football right through school and college. For the last 10-15 years, I have now moved on to Squash. And that really is my big passion outside of work.

How do you spend your weekends?

My week tends to be very intense. During the weekends, I really like to relax and not do too much. Weekends are really for spending time with family, and that is my source of rejuvenation. In addition to sports, paradoxically, I also have a deep interest in meditation. Over the weekends, I like to get in a couple of good, long meditation sessions. I am also a foodie, so we also like to try out new restaurants, which also happens over the weekend.

What are your favorite gadgets?

It used to be the iPhone, but now it is the iWatch. Especially because I can get all my fitness metrics there. I am quite obsessed about closing the three rings on my iWatch every day!

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I think it would be in sports administration. Maybe a coach or build a team. I know what my dream job is, and that is to be the Sports Minister of India. I still hope that one day I can get there.

What is your favorite vacation spot?

I love nature, and I love to spend time whenever I can in the midst of nature, where I can really break away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. I like all forms of nature, but I have a particular fondness for hills. A vacation in the hills is my favorite type of vacation.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

My favorite series is “The Last Dance.” It is the story of Michael Jordan, one of the greatest athletes of all time. He was one of my absolute idols as I was growing up. That’s the series I am very fond of. Among movies, there are many to choose from, but “The Lord of the Rings” stands out as I find it to be very heroic. It’s a trilogy that shines a light on leadership in this fight between good and evil. So that’s one of my favorite movies, which I certainly watch once every year. I don’t know about TV ads, but I have always been a great fan of the Amul print ads because of their quality and wit. Right from childhood, that’s the one thing that has remained constant.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook