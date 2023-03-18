Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Dayapatra Nevatia, president and COO, Infogain talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

As COO of a rapidly growing IT company, I am almost always working. Over time, it’s become more of a 24×7 work culture especially with large teams in India and customers in the US. So, on weekdays, there is hardly any time, but on weekends, I do get more time and I either lazy around and watch some thriller or spend time with nature like trekking, walking.

How do you spend your weekends?

My daily routine and waking up time in the mornings, etc does not change. I am quite regimental in most respects. Some of my time on weekends involves taking care of personal chores because there is absolutely no time during weekdays for personal stuff. The rest of the time, I either lazy around and watch some thriller or spend time with nature like trekking, walking. I like to read about current affairs as well.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I don’t like to have too many gadgets, but I cannot manage without my iPhone and MacBook. Those two are my lifeline.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would choose to be an Air Force pilot. I always wanted to do that but then decided to get into the IT industry. Someday, I would like to learn how to fly an airplane.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Anything to do with nature –snow clad mountains, rocky hills, deserts, lakes, beaches, forests. Some of the places that I have loved visiting are Living Roots bridges in Meghalaya, Mountain deserts in Sikkim and Ladakh, White Rann in Kutch Gujarat, and Le Morne Mountain Trek and the undersea walk in Mauritius.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

There are many TV shows and movies that I have found quite entertaining and keep you on the edge. But I cannot do justice by picking any specific ones. Two ad campaigns that I really loved are a campaign to wear helmets “you have only one head” with a good blend of safety message and humour. And my all-time favourite, Amul – these ads are so cheeky and good reflection of current happenings around us.

