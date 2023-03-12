Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Ajit Narayan, chief marketing officer, Socxo , talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Get the groove. Any time is a good time to pick up my bass and groove. Either learn a new one or just trip on some that I already know. I have also started a YouTube channel recently.

How do you spend your weekend?

Weekends are for one of the four depending on the mood of the family.

a. If everyone is sulking, it becomes either two days of prep and recording videos or a jam session with friends.

b. If everyone is chirpy, it’s a long drive with family and games with my best friend (my dog)

c. If the dog is hyper, it becomes long walks and trails with the dog to cool off.

d. If I am tired, it becomes a binge watch weekend.

What are your favourite gadgets?

It used to be guitar pedals and I was a serious case of GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome). Nothing serious about it. But we guitar players call someone who goes on an impulsive buying spree self-justifying every gear purchase a GAS patient. It is followed by the wake up call after burning a serious hole in the bank account.

Now, I am a fully recovered “patient”. I learned to focus the energy on learning and playing rather than paralysis by analysis and splurging on gear.

No favourite gadget as of now.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If it pays, road travel (without the video/insta pressure) or Music (if I had started earlier in life)

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Wanted to say Goa. But no. Would probably pick Rajasthan by road.

A TV show, movie, and ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

TV show: Peaky Blinders

Movie: Memento and Snatch

Ad Campaign: There are too many. But I’ll give three campaigns which stand out in mind for sheer innovation across mediums:

Old Spice: The man your man could smell like.

Burger King: Subservient chicken

Blendtec: Will it blend?

These are old. But gold standard with digital playing a pivotal role, even by today’s digital possibilities. Shows that tech is only so good as the creativity needed to create a campaign.

