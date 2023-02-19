Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Chirag Gupta, Founder at 4700BC, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and focusing on my hobbies, which include activities such as cycling, running, and trekking. I love adventure and having movement in life.

How do you spend your weekends?

I spend time with my family and my daughter on weekends. I usually keep a ‘No phone around’ policy to help me spend quality time with closed ones. I also make sure to practise one of my hobbies/adventure. This is the only way I can regain energy for the coming Monday.

What are your favourite gadgets?

As someone who values staying up-to-date with the latest technology, I need to stay on the cutting edge of technology. I constantly seek out the latest and most excellent products to ensure I have the tools to work efficiently and effectively. That’s why I rely on a suite of Apple products, including my iPhone, iPad, iMac, and Macbook, which I have placed in the right places. These devices have helped me be more organised and efficient in my work and allow me to stay connected and productive, even on the go.

I also rely heavily on WhatsApp for communication, so having a fast and reliable phone is essential for me to keep up with the demands of the job and makes it easier for me to stay in touch with my team.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Adventure Activity Trainer. Wouldn’t it be very cool? I would have genuinely loved being in this space. Learning new adventure activities every year and then training other folks. Hiking, Deep Sea Diving, Paragliding. Woah, you have already got me thinking into switching careers immediately.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Europe. Popular opinion and 1000 reasons why we all love Europe, right! I can travel to Europe every 6 months of my life.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

Movie: The Founder

TV Show: Shark Tank, US

Ad Campaign: Kettle Chips (UK), CRED (India)

