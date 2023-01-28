Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Rajan Navani, founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Over the years, I’ve learnt the power of Self-reflection. I truly believe that one must look back to have a clear view of the future. The practice of retrospection is a wonderful way to assess one’s actions and subsequently set up a proper course for the future.

By taking small breaks between subsequent meetings, one gets a quick boost of energy and tranquility to perform the tasks ahead with maximum efficiency.

How do you spend your weekends?

For me, weekends are best spent with my family. Whenever I’m home, I like to spend some quality family time. I look forward to engaging in interesting conversations with my daughters and giving ear to their perspective of the dynamic new age. I also enjoy hearing their take on futuristic news, gadgets, and technology, which keeps me updated as well as get a first-hand understanding of the future straight from them.

Besides this, I also like to indulge in some classical music and practice Hindustani classical music vocals.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Nowadays, there are multiple options for tech aficionados. The AR/VR headsets really intrigue me with their ability to deliver an immersive and experiential form of entertainment. But having said that, I’m a smartphone enthusiast given their characteristic of a comprehensive solution to all the modern-day obstacles. From the routine tasks and activities to high-adrenaline entertainment and recreation, mobile phones are just proving to be a utilitarian gadget offering the benefits of personalization and portability in the new era.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I guess I would have been a TV anchor.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Europe has been one of my favourite holiday destinations for the rich culture and heritage it upholds while offering an exuberant visual treat. When it comes to beaches and a tropical setting, Goa and Maldives are my go-to options.

A game– PC, mobile, and console– that you highly recommend playing?

Real Cricket 22, a simulation-based cricket game is my go-to option in the mobile gaming category. The game uses the best of tech, motion-play and brings a far more realistic version of the real sport in virtual devices for our users. We’ve lived and breathed cricket throughout our lives, hence, to fill in the shoes of our veteran athletes and experiencing the gameplay in their respective style from the comfort of our homes is just amazing.

Also Read Zigly rolls out #NoCompromise brand campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook