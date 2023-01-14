Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Maayan Mulla, CEO, Watergen India, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I am someone who appreciates the finer things in life and as it is rightly said that “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”, one must take some time to do things that make us feel connected to oneself. As a CEO, most of time is spent in boardrooms and meetings. Therefore, I ensure to spend some time amidst nature whenever I am not working. For a healthy mind in a fit and healthy body, I take out time to go cycle around the city. Whenever I am not in a meeting, you’ll find me reading a book as I love to learn new things and gather as much knowledge as I can about different subjects as that helps me gain diverse perspectives in life.



How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are an opportune time to unplug from the daily grind and introspect, connect with your loved ones and run errands. During my weekends, I like to decompress and spend quality time with my family and friends. Most importantly, I also use weekends to catch up on work-related reading and jot down my task list for the coming week. Hanging out with friends over lunch to exploring Delhi’s night life, my weekends are solely meant for unwinding and relaxing.



What are your favourite gadgets?

Technology is extremely fascinating—being a CEO of a brand that has its own patent technology which generates water from air—I am a gadget buff who admires all things tech. One of my absolute favourites are coffee machines, they make the daily morning ritual of a hot coffee brew so much easier and tastier. From childhood, I have been in awe of gadgets and the technology that goes behind them. For instance, flying drones, they are truly diversified, from security and safety to photography and cinematography- they can do it all. When people say that technology is the future, I believe it. And my present work is testament to this belief.



Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

As a person, I strive on growth and opportunity. I always wanted to make the world a better place for the future generations, this is something I have been doing since the start of my career. For over 14 years I served as Lt. Colonel Res, Special Forces in Israeli Défense Forces, later on I became a business owner, an entrepreneur, and now a CEO, my mission to use my expertise in sustainable and green technologies has been with me, no matter where I go. For now, I can say that I am content with where I stand and I believe in what we do at Watergen, so I wouldn’t wish for anything else.



Which is your favourite vacation spot?

My definition of vacations is to reconnect with the nature and reignite that spark in yourself which keeps you going. Coming to my go-to vacation spots, anything with an enthralling landmark, vibrant culture, pristine beaches, sprawling greenery, and mouth-watering food is ideal. I love the ocean especially, the one in Maldives. With beautiful palm trees, and glittering white sand under the infinite blue skies, Maldives clearly has a special corner in my heart.



A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching

House of Cards is my all-time favourite show. It has won many awards and is a perfect example of how to effectively balance your personal and professional lives. I take lessons from it and try to use them in my day-to-day life.

