Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Kavita Rajwade, co-founder, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi, talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Spending some quiet time staring into nature. I think it’s important to sit back to reflect and process the happenings of the day or the week. Quiet time allows me to look at things in isolation to declutter the mind to make quality decisions to map a way forward. I also train first thing in the morning which helps me set my mood for the day. There is nothing that a morning sweat sesh can’t fix.



How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends include a walk on the beach, home chores, meeting friends and some me time. Since I train five days a week mostly at home, a beach walk on weekends is a great outdoor alternative. I also enjoy picking up my weekly fruits and veggies from the local market. Weekends are also a great time to catch up with cultural and social commitments. So I usually catch a music concert followed by some dinner and drinks with friends. Sundays are for me-time which will definitely involve a good Sunday lunch followed by a nap.



What are your favourite gadgets?

My portable speaker. It has a permanent space in my luggage no matter where I go. Weekend trips, work trips and long vacations.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I wouldn’t mind being an experimental travel guide which would involve travelling, storytelling and meeting new people.



Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Sri Lanka most definitely. The country has everything from pristine beaches, wildlife sanctuaries, tea and coffee estates, great food, trustworthy people and most importantly safety of women travellers. Very few countries can check all the above.



A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

Any Anthony Bourdain TV series, any Hrishikesh Mukherjee film, there are too many ads to point one out. Anthony Bourdain helps me travel vicariously through his experiences. His ability to tell stories is special. One true star I genuinely miss. His lockdown stories would have been interestingly insightful. Hrishikesh Mukherjee films are my childhood favourites. They are simple, funny, slice of life stories I deeply enjoy since they are most relaxing.

