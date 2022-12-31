Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Siddharth Raman, deputy CEO, Sportz Interactive, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I like to spend a lot of my time reading. Non-fiction is my go-to and within that genre, anything related to behavioural economics, political histories, biographies, moral philosophy, sports history, technology and policy. I love reading books!

How do you spend your weekends?

I spend my weekends reading as is evident from my previous answer. But I also try to spend time with family. I like to keep my step count going. Weekends are where one can get lazy, but I try and ensure my daily step count is not affected. So, I am always doing something to keep myself active.

What are your favourite gadgets?

One of my favourite gadgets is definitely my iPhone, simply because the amount of work I can get done from this one device is incredible – both on the work and personal fronts.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

It’s tough to think of an alternative career considering I’ve always wanted to work in sport. But if I had to really pick another option, then it would probably be teaching. I love to read and share knowledge and learn a lot from young, bright minds. So being a teacher would be great!

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Any place with a nice beach, access to clear waters and sunshine would be ideal!

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

Interesting question! In television, I stick to fiction. I would highly recommend ‘Only Murders In The Building’. ‘Ted Lasso’ is another one, especially because it’s sports-themed. Among ad campaigns, the Pepsi Change The Game campaign from the 2011 Cricket World Cup was one of my favourites purely for emotional and nostalgic reasons.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook