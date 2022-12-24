Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Anurag Kedia, co-founder of Pilgrim, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I enjoy listening to all kinds of music, particularly classical music when I am not working. It helps me de-stress, relax, and takes me to a different place almost immediately. I love listening to podcasts too…there’s something about listening to people talk passionately about subjects they like or know about. I feel podcasts also help us become better listeners. Apart from this, I like to meditate every day for half an hour to 45 minutes – it really helps me declutter my mind!

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are spent unwinding with my family and friends. We usually chat, watch movies together and try new cuisines. I also try and catch up on my sleep over the weekend so that I am completely rested and ready to take on the week ahead.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I would call myself a tech minimalist. I am content with my mobile – it allows me to do everything from catching up with people, listening to music, news and podcasts, keeping up with social media for work, and online shopping.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Given my love for music, I would have loved to be an RJ (Radio Jockey)!

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

In India, it’s Rajasthan – great food and I love the music, the vibrant culture and the royal palaces. Internationally, I would pick Bhutan because it is so laid back and relaxed. A stunning country with wonderful people.

TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

TV shows would be Suits and The Big Bang Theory. A movie that I enjoyed was Now You See Me. And one of my favourite ad campaigns (considered by many as one of the all-time greatest) is Think Small by Volkswagen Beetle. Such a simple campaign changed how people used copy in advertising.

