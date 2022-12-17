Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Anuj Gosalia, co-founder and CEO, Terribly Tiny Tales, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I love reading. I try to squeeze in as much time to read. That’s becoming harder, but I try my best. Currently reading: The Secrets of Story by Matt Bird

How do you spend your weekends?

I remember a phase in which I had to-do lists for weekends too. Pending work tasks, shows and films to watch, books to read, things to buy, friends and family to meet. It took a while to realise that the whole point of a weekend is – no lists. I now try my best to block my Sunday to do nothing.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Gadgets are my guilty pleasure. It’s one category I’m unable to be rational about spending. I love my iPad Pro to make notes and draw out my thoughts. I use the GoPro 8 to document my life. I haven’t published any of it yet but I do plan to start a YouTube channel soon.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I love what I do. But within the content universe, I would deep dive and become a writer. I would most likely be holed up in a quiet room writing a science fiction book.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I travelled to Rishikesh earlier this year. It’s moved right up my list of top travel destinations. The ethereal Ganga in all its varied forms against the backdrop of the Himalayas and some spectacular vegetarian food makes it a special place.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

The internet has transformed tv series into incredible works of art and craftsmanship. Barry, on Hotstar, about a serial killer who stumbles into an acting class is dark, hilarious and is a subversion of multiple genres.

I keep watching 90s Bollywood films. I grew up watching them. It was what drew me to the world of stories. I recently watched Pardes again, for the 37th time.

