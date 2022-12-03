Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Sanket Shah, CEO and managing director, Advanced Hair Studio, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I’ve found the perfect balance between job and my hobbies. I spend my leisure time in either doing fashion photography or organizing short and extended excursions to various locations across the world. I have a keen interest in sports; therefore, I travel to observe several sport events, including cricket. Additionally, I enjoy strolling through every place I visit.

How do you spend your weekends?

I am great admirer of design and architecture, so, as far as my weekends are concerned, I visit different monuments and do picture them. Along with that, I am inclined towards fashion photography and watching sports. I am always attending larger than life music festivals on my weekends.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My favorite gadgets are my cameras, my smartphone and my smartwatch. I love to explore the new features of all my gadgets and play around with them. I also have a drone which allows me to shoot some amazing videos and pictures.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would definitely choose something purposeful in life which can solve a problem on a large scale. Also, I have inclination towards the creative career paths like an interior designer, an architect or a photographer.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I am extremely fond of travelling across the world, starting from the mountains to the oceans to so many different types of cities and outdoor locations. But I love Dubai as it is centrally located. Recently, I explored the amazing Italia like Aubrey Amalfi, Coast Positano, Premio and a lot of other islands, so I like sailing as well.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I watch a lot of YouTube videos from all walks of life. But simultaneously, I would highly recommend TV shows like Homeland, Suites, Narcos and House of Cards.

