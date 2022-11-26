Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder and director, The Piano Man, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I am the perfect definition of ‘happy workaholic’. I rarely get time off work but if do I like spending time with my family and enjoy playing with my dog. This gives me much-needed time to contemplate and recuperate. I also like indulging myself in some reading time. I do believe that I still have a decade to go before I start taking a break from work.

How do you spend your weekends?

The actual calendar weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) are work since it is the busiest time for my business in the week. Mondays and Tuesdays are my weekends wherein the first half of the day is usually spent at work and usually spend evenings with my fiancé on dates.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Being an obsessive tech nerd, my favourite gadgets keep changing every now and then as there are new products coming into the market every day. Currently, I am deeply interested in exploring and understanding about Electric vehicles. Hopefully, will soon be buying one soon!

Given the option to choose another career, what would it be?

My passion for music made me build The Piano Man so I’ll choose to be a musician. I love being on the stage. Few years back, I couldn’t take this path as I think there were not many opportunities for a jazz musician/pianist. However, the times have changed with non-commercial western music taking the centre stage in the city. I am happy to see that we are a part of the change and know it is going to get bigger and better!

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Anywhere and everywhere (with moderate to cold weather and clean air). I love to explore new places, eat the local food, explore and learn about the local music and breathe in the life that each place offers. I’m equally happy on beaches, mountains, and in cities because each place has a different energy. But my favourite club (so far, besides my own) is Smalls Jazz Club in New York City. The 1 am jam sessions there are insane!

A TV show, movie, and ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

A popular Ad campaign that has been my all-time favourite is an old campaign by Honda Motor Company featuring the Rube Goldberg machine made entirely out of Honda Moto parts. Beyond that, I am fond of watching various science fiction, fantasy and comedy TV shows or movies.

