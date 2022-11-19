Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Vivek Anand Oberoi, co-founder, Impresario Global, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I love to travel. So when I’m not working, I love taking off and discovering new destinations. My wife too has the travel bug; we go from exploring new places, and cultures, from maddening crowds to pure solitude in beautiful places where nature overwhelms you. It’s the whole spectrum – from absorbing yourself in the midst of people and getting a slice of different cultures, to being in absolute awe of mother Earth.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are synonymous with family time for me. I don’t like working at all on weekends and even if I’m shooting, I try to get at least one day off on the weekend to simply be with my family. I thoroughly enjoy starting my weekends in the kitchen putting together breakfast for the kids. And more importantly, serving my wife her cup of coffee in bed just to see that precious wake-up smile. It’s a complete decompressing exercise to spend time with my family. It could simply mean hanging outdoors with the kids, playing a few board games, jamming together to our favourite tunes, or cuddling up in the evening to watch a movie. Just the thought of a weekend can get me smiling because that’s how priceless these moments are to me.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I am a big gizmo freak! I love technology and what it can do. I have my own plethora of gadgets. I think I was probably one of the first few people to buy a small plasma lighter to light candles instead of the regular matchbox or butane lighters because I just loved the technology when I discovered it on Kickstarter.

But my favourite by far has to be the PlayStation 5 simply because I get to share this with my son. The amount of fun we have playing together makes it one of my prized gadgets.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I already have multiple careers aside from acting, producing and creating content. I wear multiple hats not many people are too aware off; I am a startup entrepreneur, I professionally invest in large funds and serve as an advisor on these platforms, I’m an educationist at large with my own university in Gujarat, the list goes on.

I’m pretty satisfied with the various professional routes I’ve chosen.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

TV show – Ted Lasso on Apple TV. It is a recent show I’ve watched and it just made me smile. It made me believe in the niceness of people and in humanity as it’s one of those shows sans the drama that gets you to kick back and just love that sunshine positivity. Movie – Kantara just blew my mind. What Rishab Shetty was able to achieve by weaving together an integral aspect of Indian culture in such an engaging way is truly noteworthy! An ad campaign – My dad actually just did a Diwali ad campaign for Vivo and that did really bring tears to my eyes because of how heartwarming it is and I guess also because my father played a role in it. But the father-son narrative that transcends beyond the conventional relationship to the grandchild – really does pull at one’s heart.

Also Read: Impresario Global rolls out International Men’s Day #NotJustAnotherGender campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook