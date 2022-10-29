Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Sanjay Sehgal, founder, chairman and CEO of MSys Technologies, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?



When not working, I do my favourite thing, which is meditation. After being on the path of heartfulness meditation for more than two decades, I can say that this was the best decision of my life. Meditation is the key to finding inner balance. When your mind is in absolute stillness, you automatically get access to all the knowledge that helps in doing things better and faster. I also love meeting and listening to people, especially gen Z. It is the best way to stay uplifted and energised.

How do you spend your weekends?



Weekends are the time to spend with family and create content. I either write or record videos that are mostly about my life and business experiences. The content is specially designed to help startup founders and young entrepreneurs and students

who have the idea and enthusiasm but lack guidance on the financial, operational, or personal front, to take the right step at the right time.

What are your favorite gadgets?



My new iPhone 14. I call it my friend, philosopher, and guide. Right from recording to researching to staying connected, this is one gadget that never fails to match my speed and expectations.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?



I would choose to be a coffee connoisseur. Not an addict but I am a coffee lover. Would like to be the first to taste and vet the coffee before it is pushed out in the market.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?



That would be Mexico. From its fabulous beaches to the epic volcanic mountains, the breathtaking marine life, and delicious food. This is one country that has allured me to visit it again, and again, and again.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

‘WeCrashed’ is a recent TV show that I have liked very much, and one of my all-time favourite movies is ‘The Social Network’. Just like its story the movie too looks quite real and appealing. I enjoy watching Aaron Sorkin’s scripts, the scenes dictated by him are rhythmic and intelligent. I love the top 10 Super Bowl ads. Also, Amul and Imperial Blue’s ‘Men will be Men’ India series and the recent Amazon Alexa’s mind reader and SNL versions are ones I would recommend.

