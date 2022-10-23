Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Gaurav Khatri, co-founder and CEO, Noise, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I am a true believer in the phrase ‘work is worship’, but I do look forward to the occasional ‘time-outs’. It gives me the much-needed alone time to contemplate and plan my next steps. When I’m not working, I enjoy travelling and visiting new and different places. So, regardless of how much or how little spare time I have, I will always want to fly or drive somewhere peaceful and spectacular with my family. Everyone should have some ‘me’ time since it allows us to focus on ourselves.

How do you spend your weekends?

I believe in leading a balanced and happy life as it also reflects on my leadership role. So, naturally, my weekends are precious to me, and I try to make the most of them. From spending time and unwinding with friends and family to watching new movies and trying out new cuisines, I love to explore my free time freely. It helps me reset and get back into action with a refreshed mindset.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I adore smartwatches and true wireless stereo (TWS) products, and I am always on the lookout for the latest offerings in the industry. My recent favourite is Noise’s Intellibuds, and I’ve been using the product for some time now. I love the features and the fact that I can just nod to pick up a call or give commands through gestures. These applications are groundbreaking to me.

Given the option to choose another career, what would it be?

Most people are unaware that I used to be a commercial pilot before becoming an entrepreneur. I’d love to fly again if given the chance. It’s an incredible experience to be in the air, commandeering the aircraft and listening to the engine purring. I am currently enjoying flying high in the direct-to-customer (D2C) sky, but I will never forget where I started.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I enjoy travelling and have made a commitment to see our country’s most underrated attractions. India may truly wow you with the hidden riches it has to offer. I enjoy being near water, whether it’s the beach, a lake, or a river. I enjoy the fresh breeze, the solitude of such places, and the complete tranquillity they offer.

A TV show, a movie, and an advertising campaign that you highly recommend.

As a millennial, ‘Friends’ was a big deal and is still one of my favourite TV shows. I consider myself a casual cinephile. Rang De Basanti is my favourite feature film. However, I am more drawn to the comedy genre. When discussing advertising campaigns, the Rahul Dravid-CRED ad must be mentioned. It is employed as an excellent reference to convey the central concept. Furthermore, seeing their favourite cricketer in a new persona was a pleasant experience for any early 2000s cricket fan.

Also Read: Polycab Green Wires partners with Ogilvy India to launch its new campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook