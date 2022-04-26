CG Foods Pvt. Ltd ropes in influencers Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra for its new campaign

CG Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd has appointed influencers and twins Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known as “Chinky Minky” for their Wai Wai RTE Brown instant noodles and Wai Wai X-press instant noodles campaign. The campaign ‘Kya Twinning Hai’ offers both products simultaneously and will be promoting the brand’s white and brown noodles with four ad films. The campaign has leveraged the twins’ social media influence to endorse the brand and create a social media outreach. As per the company, the campaign will run in more than 12,500 spots in national and regional channels with four ad films across 35 channels.

For GP Sah, global business head, FMCG, CG Corp Global, the 2020 global lockdowns were a major stimulating factor for online commerce. “Facebook has become mainstream, podcasts stick to our everyday life, and Instagram is now shopping-oriented. Wherever possible, customers stay away from advertising. We’ve been in a new stage of democratic media consumption where customers select what they listen to and who they trust. As a FMCG brand in the ready to eat and snack category under foods we are witnessing a brand-new form of exchange where brands find and acquire customer attention by creating interesting and appealing content. As a brand it is integral to approach marketing communications strategically and tactfully with every new wave of marketing strategy that is ever evolving due to rapid tech advancements today. Influencers have quickly gained the trust and loyalty of consumers and we are committed to communicate to every Indian that they can eat noodles without cooking it, like a crunchy snack. Our brand Wai Wai has been pushing the snack format of consumption and today’s generation and audiences identify with influencers so working on well researched campaigns that are relatable and fulfil consumption needs is the means of market capitalisation,” he stated.

