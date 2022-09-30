CERA Sanitaryware ropes in Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassadors

Sanitaryware brand CERA has appointed actors Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassadors to endorse their sanitaryware, faucets, wellness and tiles category. With them onboard, the brand will launch a 360 degree campaign, featuring its range of products. The campaign will go live in October during Diwali festivity, the company said.

“We have Advani and Deverakonda as the faces of our brand as well as our upcoming campaign. Their stylish persona, youthful vibe and endearing energy resonates well with the brand ethos. We look forward to seeing the journey unfold as both of them together exemplify the style quotient and youthful spirit of our brand,” Deepshikha Khaitan, joint managing director, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., said.

As per the company, the new brand ambassadors bring their chic vibes into the bold, suave and young avatar of CERA. Recognised as superstars who have captivated the imagination of the next generation, the duo, with their impeccable charm and authentic sense of style, step into the world of CERA with an energy that captures the pulse of the youth, the company added further.

“It’s a great experience to associate with a brand whose vision resonates with me. I have always felt that great style is born from authenticity, and consumers these days display the style icon in them with pride. This authenticity of style is what first struck me when I was approached by Cera, and I really look forward to the association,” Advani said.

“Ours is a generation with a voice. When we’ve got it, we love to flaunt it. Not to impress others, but to assert our style and our personality. I feel Cera as a brand understands that and I have always been a strong believer in having your unique voice and sense of style,” Deverakonda stated on the association with the brand.

Also Read: Research & Ranking appoints Rakesh Gupta as chief operations and compliance officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook