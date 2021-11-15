CEOs and MDs becoming more involved in the technology decision-making process: Report

Local podcasts and videos are also gradually gaining prominence

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the investment in technology or technological assets. With an aim to run a more cost-effective environment, more CEOs or MDs are getting involved in the technology decision-making process. They are also seeking business leaders and external parties such as analysts, consultants for deeper insights and better bargains, according to The ‘Media Guide’ for Indian Tech Marketers by Merkle B2B, an agency from the house of dentsu India and Bloomberg Quint. Interestingly, organisations are showing a preference for technology vendors with a clear, ethical stand on data privacy.

The study has been conducted with Indian CIOs (Chief Information Officer) and ITDMs (IT Decision Maker) to understand the viewpoint of Indian tech buyers and the factors influencing their decisions. The study is based on both e-mail surveys and face-to-face interviews and the sample size comprises 60 organisations including 30 enterprises and 30 small-to-medium businesses and start-ups.

“Our intent is to get an on-ground understanding of the tech buyers’ evolving world and unearth insights that can help tech marketers make informed decisions. Our aim is to help marketers stimulate their thinking towards the future of marketing while getting actionable ideas that can impact businesses, and ultimately, strengthening their ongoing approach to people-based marketing,” Abhay Kulkarni, MD, Merkle DWA, said.

As per the report, local podcasts and videos are also gradually gaining prominence across traditional organisations and start-ups. 80% of traditional organisations and 73% of startups prefer to use local podcasts and videos along with their global content pieces to strengthen context. However, traditional organisations are more inclined towards local videos and locally written content compared to global videos and podcasts. On the other hand, startups have a significant preference for global and local podcasts, 87% and 23% respectively.

Moreover, 73% of traditional organisations continue to give importance to conferences and events, as against 53% of startups preferring them as part of the new technology buying decision-making process. Startups find online technology magazines highly reliable to help in their technology buying decision-making process. While 100% of stratups give value to such magazines, only 60% of traditional organisations find them relevant. In addition, 40% of startup organisations and 23% of traditional organisations trust global video content for identifying a technology vendor.