CenturyPly acknowledges the value of organ donation in its new campaign

Plywood and laminate manufacturer Century Plyboards (India) has announced the launch of ‘CenturyPly Heroes 2021’. With this campaign, CenturyPly acknowledges the value of organ donation and salute Indians who pledge to donate their organs after death. The brand has curated this year’s ‘Heroes’ campaign with a short film. “Continuing with the tradition of celebrating the real heroes of life, this year we have expressed gratitude for the heroes in form of organ donors in our society, who show one of the highest marks of kindness to save a life,” Keshav Bhajanka, executive director, CenturyPly, said.

“We at CenturyPly, take a conscious call on the concerning issue of organ or tissue transplant in our country and my sincere hope is that people identify the messaging of this film and come forward to make a better world,” Bhajanka added.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson and created by Visual Audio. The film narrates the story of two families. It shows an elderly parents visit a little boy on his birthday, to whom their late daughter has donated her eyes. With these sequences, the brand highlights how organ donors remain immortal heroes of the society. The film features renowned actors such as Beena Banerjee and Prithvi Zutshi.

As stated by the brand, the campaign film will be promoted across digital platforms. The shortage of organs for medical help is a universal problem, especially it is a more prominent issue in India. There is a need to generate awareness and encourage more people for organ donation, as only 0.01% of Indians consent to donate their organs or tissues, Century Ply said in a statement.

Century Plyboards (India) started its operations in 1986. The company has its manufacturing units at Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, Karnal, Kandla, Hoshiarpur, Myanmar, Gabon and Laos. Currently, it manufactures the entire range of commercial, marine, shuttering and decorative plywood. Other products include laminates, veneers, doors, PVC sheets, and more.

