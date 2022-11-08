Century Plyboards launches #LetsNotForgetAlzheimers campaign

Century Plyboards has rolled out its #LetsNotForgetAlzheimers campaign, in association with creative digital agency Sociowash. Through the brand, the campaign aims to create curiosity, raise awareness, and leave a lasting impression on Alzheimer’s. As per the company, the campaign is live across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and its own website, along with print ads in the daily newspapers.

The strategy was devised by focusing on CenturyPly’s target group, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said. “With this campaign, the main aim was to get the message across straight and clearly. From fixating on the campaign tonality to channel selection and finally cracking the copies, each and everything was done to leave a long-lasting impression that not only spreads awareness but provokes thought,” he added.

As per the company, the campaign was started with three simple questions, followed by a brand film released to spread the message through multiple digital avenues. The campaign aims to celebrate three types of people: one who is fighting the daily battle, the second who is the support system throughout and the third who puts in extra effort for others. This microsite featured a ‘connecting the dots’ game with an end message that read ‘That was easy, right? But, for some connecting the dots can take countless hours’.

Also Read: Top 5 genres contribute 90% of total TV ad volumes: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook