Century Plyboards’ Keshav Bhajanka on life beyond work

Keshav Bhajanka, executive director, Century Plyboards

The Job

My primary role is to plan business strategy and crisis management. In my business, challenges can come up at any point of time; and I enjoy dealing with them as they keep me on my toes. I think my productivity is highest when I am working on a new expansion plan or a change in our operational systems. Considering the uncertainties in the activities I am tasked with, working hours sometimes can go up to 70-80 hours a week; but when you meet your goal, the satisfaction is unbeatable.

The Weekdays

I do not set any day-to-day agenda when I walk into my office. I take a thorough look at the report on the health of the business for about 20 minutes and try to figure out if there are any grey areas that need to be addressed. The rest of my working hours are spent conceptualising and implementing improvements along the various lines of business within the company, or planning the expansion of the divisions we have identified. To recharge myself in between work, I usually go on a power walk for a few minutes, or indulge in a can of Red Bull — for me, both of these have proven to be very effective.

The Weekend

My weekends majorly involve spending time with my three-year-old daughter. My wife and I take her to visit a social club or an amusement park. Since we do not get to spend much time as a family together during the week, my weekend to-do list includes going to a restaurant for a family meal, and watching an animated movie with my daughter every Sunday. I also try to catch up with friends. I am a football buff and a die-hard Manchester United fan since the age of six. I never miss a match scheduled on a weekend.

The Toys

My Apple Watch and iPhone are my all-time go-to gadgets.

The Logos

I am loyal to a lot of brands. For electronics, I always choose Apple products; for shoes, Gucci; for clothes, Burberry; and for cars, I will prefer Mercedes forever.

