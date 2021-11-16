Centuary Mattress increases marketing spends by 30% in FY22; aims to expand offline retail stores

The company expects revenue from sales to grow by 30% over the last festive period

The importance of health and related products have grown on the back of the pandemic. As a result, businesses have integrated such offerings into their products. The case is no different when it comes to Centuary Mattress, which claims to have repurposed all its products which are now being created with an antimicrobial shield/technology. “Since last year, we have been communicating about the antimicrobial proposition with our consumers and the plan is to build upon that over the next few years,” Uttam Malani, executive director, Centuary Mattress, told BrandWagon Online. The company recently launched its copper gel technology based mattresses at the price range beginning from Rs 35,000 which it plans to advertise on its packaging, social media communications as well as on all the above-the-line (ATL) communications.

Furthemore, the company claims to have increased its marketing spends by 30% in FY22. The company claims that 60-70% of the marketing spends would revolve around video-driven content. Moreover, 30% would be split between radio, print, performance marketing, and banner advertising. “Radio and print, while they form a part of our tactical campaigns, are not our lead media. So, video-driven marketing split between digital platforms and conventional media such as TV would be the lead media,” Malani added. The company claims to have clocked a growth of 30% in net revenue in FY21. Moreover, it expects revenue from sales to grow by approximately 50% in FY22.

Interestingly, the company’s communications have largely been health-driven in the last one year, Malani said. This was on the back of increased awareness around health and related products during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The added feature of antimicrobial technology across all our product portfolio came with no extra cost and we have advertised it that way. Moreover, we are trying to continue health as a prominent pillar for our marketing but also add certain communications about new product offerings,” he added.

To be noted, the festive and the wedding season between the October-December quarter account for about 40% of the category sales. The company expects revenue from sales to grow by 30% over the last festive period. It further claims that metro and tier 1 cities currently account for 50% of the overall revenue whereas tier 2 and tier 3 cities account for the balance 50%, that too consumers within the age group of 20-50 years. Moreover, 90% of its sales are generated through offline channels and 10% of the sales are from online channels. Within offline, exclusive brand outlets account for about 50% of the sales and the remaining from multi-brand outlets.

“In terms of being accessible to more consumers, we have to be present at more retail touchpoints, whether online or offline. We intend to scale our offline retail presence from 4,000 dealer networks to 6,000 retailers within the next 12 months,” Malani stated.

