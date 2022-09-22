Center Fresh releases new film ‘Jadoo’ with Dharma 2.0

Perfetti Van Melle’s Center Fresh has released its new film, ‘Jadoo’ in partnership with Dharma 2.0. Conceptualised by Dharma 2.0, Wavemaker India and Ogilvy, the campaign’s narration pivots on the proposition of fresh breath confidence while having a Bollywood-like story.

The collaboration brings forth a new treatment of digital films by leveraging the strength of production houses like Dharma, according to Dharma 2.0, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. “Dharma 2.0 is committed to striking a chord with the enthusiastic Indian youth. One of the many occasions that they relate to is those first few days of college that are always special,” Punit Malhotra, director, Dharma 2.0, added.

For the company, the initial interactions play an important part in the perceptions of people about others. The company said that the film is a slice-of-life story revolving around the college life of two characters. “I am confident that the second film ‘Jadoo’ will strike the same chord as our first work ‘Parda’ did,” Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer,

Wavemaker India and head, branded content, GroupM India, said.

The parent company, Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd. (PVMI) began its operations in India in 1994. According to company claims, PVMI’s distribution footprint spans 4 million outlets across India and the manufacturing facilities are in Manesar (Haryana), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Karanaipuducherry (Chennai). Perfetti’s power brands include names like Center fresh, Center fruit, Alpenliebe, Happydent, Mentos, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly, and Chupa Chups. PVMI is a fully owned subsidiary of the global confectionary conglomerate Perfetti Van Melle, headquartered in Amsterdam.

