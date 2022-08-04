Center fresh celebrates Fresh Breath Day in its new campaign

Center fresh has rolled out a new digital campaign featuring Rohit Saraf and Alaya F to celebrate Fresh Breath Day. The campaign focuses on modern dating conundrums and seeks to change the dating experience to what it should be – fun, fresh and stress free. The campaign collaboration has been facilitated by Wavemaker India, with support on creative front from Ogilvy India. The campaign will be further amplified through YouTube and other social media platform promotions.

Center fresh has been synonymous with ‘freshness’ at its core for almost three decades, Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director – Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI), said. “The brand has pivoted on fresh breath confidence with contextual snippets and narratives that are relatable and resonate with the youth. This Fresh Breath Day, our endeavour is to bring the magic of first meetings and have a fresh take on stereotypical and classical rules that cloud the youth,” he added.

Center fresh’s new digital film highlights how millennials and Gen Z are perceived during preliminary interactions in a relatable stream of consciousness style narrative. Alaya F and Rohit Saraf go through the typical thought cycle of what happens after you meet a cute guy or girl. They untangle the anxiousness of the whens, hows and what nots that eventually takes the fun out of the dating experience. Center fresh with its instant fresh breath proposition is portrayed as the enabler of confidence as the film calls for a fresh, and authentic approach to dating that is not marred by the typical rules of engagement. “Everyone including me is familiar with the odd pressures of modern dating. For me, fun and spontaneity are the most important elements to find fresh connections which made me identify with Center fresh’s new campaign,” Rohit Saraf, said. The brand gained popularity for its clutter breaking advertising campaigns and memorable taglines.

