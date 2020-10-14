Cello group signs Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand's range of products across social media platforms

Household product manufacturer Cello Group has roped in actor Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. The brand’s objective with the partnership is to enhance and build consumer connect across different markets, and to strengthen its market presence.

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s innovative range of products across social media platforms. Further, he will also be seen in different digital campaigns to showcase Cello’s commitment to improving people’s lives through the best affordable products in various categories.

Cello is a value for money brand, and we want to showcase our diverse range of products across demographics, Gaurav Rathod, director, Cello Group said. “There is no other brand ambassador who has appeal across different age groups, everybody can relate to the persona of Amitabh Bachchan. Having one of the best actors in the industry as the brand face, we believe it is a winning combination at hand. The ideal choice to associate with Amitabh Bachchan is we cut across through different markets in overall India, hence he will be able to help us connect better. The central idea is to highlight the importance of using credible, reliable, and durable products,” he stated further on the association.

Established in 1986, Cello Group is engaged in manufacturing, supplying, and exporting its wide range of collections in the water bottles, storage containers, and jars, tiffin and lunch carriers, glassware, steel flasks, and jars melamine dinnerware, melmoware, opal dinnerware and opal hot drinks which are used in diverse areas like home, offices, hotels, restaurants, and others. The company has 18 factories across India.

Read Also: Havas launches dedicated global customer experience network

Read Also: News genre saw 26% rise in average ad volumes per day in September: TAM AdEx

Read Also: Atomberg launches #WhyNot campaign with a new brand identity

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook