Celio appoints Stanton Ambrose as head of marketing

French menswear brand Celio has announced the appointment of Stanton Ambrose as its head of marketing. According to the company, Ambrose has a proven track record for delivering innovation and growth to the brands he leads. At Celio India, Ambrose will spearhead the fashion label’s marketing department and overlook key function areas, it further added.

The brand has a strong presence in the country and looks to further strengthen its footprint and engage with Gen Z and millennials whilst increasing market share, Stanton Ambrose, head of marketing, Celio India, said. “I eagerly look forward to learning and growing with the brand and building a community of consumers who resonate with the brand’s ethos,” he added.

Ambrose has over 11 years of experience in brand management, marketing strategy (B2B and B2C), customer experience and digital marketing in the retail Industry. Additionally, he has held key marketing roles across companies such as Reliance Brands, Bestseller and Future Group.

