Celebrity endorsed ads rose 44% in 2021: Report

Celebrity endorsements saw a 44% rise in 2021 as opposed to 2020, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the report, 27% of the overall ad volume share on TV were celebrity endorsements last year while the remaining 73% were non-celebrities ads. Of this, film stars together added more than 80% share of advertising during 2021 followed by sports persons and TV stars that added 13% and 3% share respectively.

Interestingly, during second wave period of coronavirus pandemic i.e. Apr-Jun’21, celebrity endorsement was more compared to the first wave in 2020. Despite this, June recorded the least celebrity endorsed ads in the year 2021 while October saw the highest celebrity ad volumes share. The festive season of October – December had the highest celebrity endorsement ads compared to the last three quarters of 2021.

Food and beverages sector claimed the top spot and emerged as the sector with highest celebrity endorsement ads with 26% share of the overall ad volumes. The report highlights that more than 50% of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under the top three sectors and more than 75% of the ads fall under the top seven sectors. Five out of top 10 sectors have the same rank position for 2021 when compared to last year.

Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media as a category saw the maximum celebrity from different profession endorsed brands under it. The category ran ads featuring over 44 celebrities. This was followed Ecom-gaming with 40 celebrities. Edible Oil and Building Materials/Systems category tied at the third place with 25 celebrities while aerated soft drink claimed the fifth sport with 20 celebrities under its belt.

Akshay Kumar emerged as the number one celebrity in terms of appearances during commercial advertisements with 9% share followed by Alia Bhatt. Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh maintained their ranking has ranked third this time. Akshay Kumar endorsed 44 brands in 2021 as opposed to 39 in 2020. As per the report, eight out of top 10 celebrities were endorsing more brands in 2021 when compared to 2020. These celebrities include Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Amitabh Bachchan, M S Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Tapsee Pannu. While MS Dhoni was the top visible sports person in 2021.

