Celebrity endorsed ads had 48% share of overall ad volumes during IPL: TAM Sports

Indian Premier League is one of the main reasons why the ad volumes returned to normalcy on television. As per a TAM Sports report, 48% of the overall ad volume share on TV during IPL were celebrity endorsements. Out of this, film actors led the endorsements bandwagon 44% share of ad volumes followed by sports personalities with 41% share during IPL 13.

In IPL 13, the total celebrity count stood at 68 whereas in IPL 12 it was 49, depicting a 39% rise. Meanwhile, the number of sports personalities advertising rose 62% with 21 sports celebrities endorsing brands in IPL 13 as opposed to 13 sports personalities in IPL 12. Further, the total count of advertisers grew by 7% and 15%, respectively in IPL 13, whereas the number of advertisers remained the same in IPL 13 and IPL 12.

MS Dhoni emerged as the number one celebrity in terms of appearances during commercial advertisements followed by Aamir Khan, the leading celebrity during IPL 12. Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh maintained their ranking has ranked third this time. MS Dhoni holds 14% share of the total celebrity endorsed ads by endorsing 11 advertisers and 19 different brands. As for sports celebrities, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were the common celebrities between IPL 13 and IPL 12. Saurav Ganguky and Rohit Sharma were the new entrants in the top 5 sports celebrity list, replacing Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.

The report also states that three out of the top five categories were from the e-commerce sector contributing approximately 40% share of ad volumes during IPL 13. Also, the top five categories together had 51% share of ad volumes in IPL 13. Meanwhile, top five advertisers accounted for 42% share of Celebrity Ad Volumes in IPL 13. Out of this, Dream11 emerged as the biggest advertiser followed by FX Mart (Phonepe). Meaanwhile, Think & Learn, Reliance Jio Infocomm and AMFI (Asso. of Mutual Funds In India) occupied third, fourth and the fifth position with 6% share of ad volume each.

