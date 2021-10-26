Celebrity endorsed ads had 57% share of overall ad volumes during IPL 14: Report

Non-celebrity endorsed ads in IPL 14 was 17% lesser compared to the previous season

The sixty matches of Indian Premier League(IPL) 14 recorded a 19% rise in share of celebrity endorsement advertisements, compared to the previous season. On the other hand, non-celebrity endorsed ads in IPL 14 was 17% lesser compared to the previous season, according to the latest data released by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. Moreover, celebrity endorsed ads accounted for 57% of total ad volumes in IPL 14.

From the celebrity professions, film actors accounted for 47% share of ad volumes, followed by sports personalities holding for 39% share. However, 14% of celebrity advertisements were endorsed by film and TV actresses. As per the report, the overall number of celebrities has seen an increase of 38% during 60 matches of IPL 14 compared to IPL 13. Additionally, the number of brands and advertisers with celebrity endorsed ads grew by 21% and 29% respectively.

Ranveer Singh topped the chart of celebrities as he accounted for 11% share of ad volumes during matches of IPL 14. Singh endorsed nine advertisers during the tournament. MS Dhoni and Shahrukh Khan acquired the second and third position with seven percent and nine percent share of ad volumes respectively. Furthermore, Dhoni endorsed nine advertisers and Khan endorsed five advertisers.

The report added that four out of top five overall celebrities were common in 60 matches of both IPL 14 and IPL 13. Considerably, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra entered the list of top five sports celebrities.

Pan Masala emerged as the top category in celebrity endorsed ads followed by ecom-gaming, ecom-wallets, e-com education, corporate-financial institute. Top five categories and advertisers accounted for 49% and 36% share of Celebrity ad volumes respectively. During 60 matches, number of categories increased by two percent in IPL 14 compared to IPL 13.

