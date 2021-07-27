Celebrity ad volume grows by 23% in H1 compared to pre-Covid period

Toilet soaps was the top category with seven percent share of celebrity ad volumes during H1, 2021

Over the years, celebrity endorsement has remained as one of the most utilised promotional tactics for brands. After a dip in the pandemic-stricken 2020, celebrity endorsement advertisements have grown by 23% in the first half of 2021, compared to the corresponding period of 2019, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Considerably, celebrity ad volumes have gone up by 65% compared to the H1, 2020. News channels bagged the highest share of celebrity ads followed by general entertainment channels (GEC) at 30% and 26% respectively.

As per the report, more than 25% share of the ads’ telecast on TV were endorsed by celebrities. From the celebrity professions, film stars accounted for more than 85% share of advertising during H1, 2021 followed by sports personalities, TV stars holding 12% and three percent share, respectively. The report also stated that the highest celebrity ad volumes were observed in March 2021 but saw a steep decline in May, 2021.

Food and beverages emerged as the top sector in celebrity endorsed ads with 26% share. Among other sectors, personal care/ personal hygiene was another segment to contribute to the overall number with 20% share. Female celebrities dominated the personal care/personal hygiene segment (75%) in contrast to F&B where male celebrities accounted for a higher number (59%). But as the report found, ads under the ‘Education’ sector were only endorsed by male celebrities.

Toilet soaps was the top category with seven percent share of celebrity ad volumes during H1, 2021 followed by toilet/floor cleaners at six percent. Ecom-gaming was the top category for which maximum celebrities from different professions endorsed brands, with sports celebrities taking up 80% share in the category.

Under the top ten visible endorsers, eight were actors while the remaining two sports celebrities, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, made it to the chart. Akshay Kumar topped the list of the most visible celebrities with an average visibility of 33 hours per day across all channels followed by Kiara Advani with 18 hours per day. However, MS Dhoni endorsed the maximum number of brands (43).

The top two celebrity couples – Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan endorsed more than 50% ads and the couples had endorsed 39 and 19 brands respectively. Celebrity couples endorsing the maximum number of brands during H1, 2021 were Kumar-Khanna followed by Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh with 32 brands.

Among sports celebrities, Virat Kohli was on top of the chart with 26% share of advertisement followed by M S Dhoni at 23% in H1, 2021. More than 45 male sports celebrities appeared whereas only eight female sports celebrities were seen during Jan-June, 2021. Mithali Raj topped the list of female sports celebrities followed by Saina Nehwal.

