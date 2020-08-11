Celebrate life with good food, says Nature’s Basket in new brand campaign

The digital film is live across Nature’s Basket’s digital platforms.

Retail gourmet food chain Nature’s Basket has unveiled a new digital film that encourages customers to celebrate life in these tough times. The video features Radio Jockeys Hrishikesh Kannan, Jane Jeyakumar and Prithvi Vishwanath, and is based on social insight of how relationships have blossomed with the aid of technology. The digital film is live across Nature’s Basket’s Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter platforms.

The three-minute film is an interactive virtual party between three friends who are separated by geographical boundaries, where they relive the good old days and decide to celebrate by focussing on good food by ordering in their favourites using Nature’s Basket’s omni-channel platforms. It shows how three friends turn an everyday moment into something truly special with a virtual party. Moreover, it also highlights the brand’s attention to detail and high standards of safety.

According to Devendra Chawla, CEO, Nature’s Basket and Spencer’s Retail, the past few months have been really difficult for everyone and with the festive season beginning in India we wanted to do something to encourage people to celebrate life in their own way. “Food has always been the centre of every celebration and Nature’s Basket, with its promise of safety and #TasteTheWorld, aims to make these moments even more special,” he added further.

Nature’s Basket, a part of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group’s retail flagship Spencer’s Retail is a food destination that started in 2005 as a single store in Mumbai but has now transformed itself into an omni-channel retail business. The gourmet retail chain boasts of stocking items such as wines, cold cuts, meats, cheese, organic foods and a variety of pastas, noodles, exotic and rare ingredients, meals, sauces, preserves and packaged food from around the world.

