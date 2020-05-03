CEAT’s new campaign ‘The Unsung Heroes’ salutes truckers for their services during lockdown

CEAT is helping truckers by sanitising various trucks and providing free meals to truckers

With the aim of thanking truckers who are constantly delivering necessities to ensure that the demands of each household gets fulfilled even during lockdown, CEAT along with Ogilvy released a new film ‘The Unsung Heroes’. The film thanks these supply chain members who continue to work on roads with its messaging ‘Kuch Makaan Chalte Hain’ showcasing how they converted the trucks into their houses while people across the country have been asked to work from home.

According to Amit Tolani, vice president, Marketing, CEAT, almost everything that influences our daily lives, from food to phones to computers, are delivered by a truck driven by an unsung hero – the trucker. “For truckers, the lockdown period has been even more challenging as they have had to deliver essential goods with little or no time to care for themselves,” he added.

There are people who get due recognition and there are the unsung warriors, Harsh Bhatt, executive vice president, Ogilvy Mumbai said. “This is an ode to one such set of unsung warriors – truckers. For whom WFH doesn’t exist. Who, even in these uncertain times, are carting essentials all over the country so that our homes keep running smoothly,” he stated.

Over the last few days, CEAT is helping truckers by sanitising various trucks across the country. Moreover, it is also tying up with fuel stations and providing free meals to these workers. “We will continue offering the truckers a safe working environment and support Truckers and Fleets – the real heroes in the tireless effort to keep us safe and comfortable in our homes,” the brand said in an official communication.

