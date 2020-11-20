CEAT will be the official tyre partner for Jamshedpur FC

CEAT has associated with the likes of Torino Football Club in Italy, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Ultimate Table Tennis in the past

Tyre major CEAT, has associated with Jamshedpur FC as the official tyre partner for the Indian Super League 2020-21. The association is CEAT’s first partnership with an Indian football team, after having established alliances with various top brands in the world of sports with the likes of Torino Football Club in Italy, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Ultimate Table Tennis.

“Jamshedpur FC with its strong following and an ever-growing fan-base, provides CEAT an opportunity to have a greater visibility for its brand across the country. This association with one of the growing football leagues; ISL allows us to engage with the large fan following of this growing sport, especially with the youth of India,” Amit Tolani, CMO – CEAT Limited said on the association with Jamshedpur FC.

“CEAT is one of the top brands of India who have been associated with various top global sports brands like Torino FC in Italy and the IPL. We are happy to welcome them to the world of Indian Football and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with them,” Mukul Choudhari, CEO, Jamshedpur FC, stated.

CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, was established in 1958. Today, the tyre manufacturing company has a strong presence in the country as well as across global markets. The company produces over 15 million tyres a year, offers the widest range of tyres to all segments, and manufactures world-class radials for heavy-duty trucks and buses, light commercial vehicles, earthmovers, forklifts, tractors, trailers, cars, motorcycles and scooters as well as auto-rickshaws.

Read Also: Urban Company’s Varun Khaitan on how the pandemic accelerated the company’s plans for beauty services

Read Also: How has the pandemic brought about innovation in the bakery industry

Read Also: Gaana to continue to focus on Originals; aims to turn profitable by 2023

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook