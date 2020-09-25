CEAT ropes in Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

The first campaign with the actor has been conceptualised by O&M

CEAT Tyres has signed actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for two years. As part of an integrated marketing campaign, Khan will feature in two commercials during the course of the IPL 2020 to promote CEAT’s SecuraDrive range of premium car tyres. The first ad will be aired at the beginning of IPL and will also be rolled out/promoted across different media platforms both online and offline, the company said.

The campaign based on the theme ‘don’t be a dummy’ emphasises on the usage of high quality tyres that provide complete safety in any kind of driving conditions. Created by O&M, the campaign is based on a storyline set in an advanced tyre testing facility, where test dummies are used for testing. Aamir Khan’s character is that of a dummy who comes to life when no one’s watching and manipulates situations to save himself from the perils of tyre testing. “The idea is to propagate safety and showcase how the CEAT SecuraDrive car tyres enable a safe drive in different driving situations, through superior control at high speed turns and precise braking,” the company said in a statement.

The central idea is to highlight the importance of using credible, reliable and durable tyres as against using any ‘dummy’ tyre, Amit Tolani, chief marketing officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said. “With Aamir Khan on board, we believe that we have a winning combination at hand for the company. While, IPL offers an ideal opportunity for us to connect with our customers as it is one of the most widely watched events in India with a massive viewership,” he added further.

According to Rohit Dubey, group creative director, O&M, on a regular day CEAT tries to push the envelope of tyre advertising, so when it came to the Super Bowl of India – IPL, the brand set the bar higher for itself. “Disruption, with a tinge of CEAT’s trademark tongue-in-cheek approach, led us to collaborating with Aamir Khan. A big challenge was, what newness can we create with him. And hence the ‘paranoid, crash test dummy.’ Being aware of COVID production reality, we scripted it such that it doesn’t require a crowd scene and kept it contained. We hope “Baat safety ki hai, Don’t be a dummy”, strikes a chord with consumers and stands out in the crowd of IPL spots,” he elaborated.

