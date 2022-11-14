CEAT Ltd names Lakshmi Narayanan B as its chief marketing officer

CEAT Ltd has appointed Lakshmi Narayanan B as its chief marketing officer. As per the company, Narayanan will spearhead the marketing initiatives of the company across all passenger vehicles, trucks and buses in all markets, and augment the company’s position as an organisation that is ‘Making Mobility Safer and Smarter. Every Day’.

Narayanan is a highly experienced professional with a strong track record of building brands, Arnab Banerjee, chief operating officer, CEAT Tyres, said. “His experience in the consumer marketing space as well as deep insights into the consumer psyche will play a pivotal role in shaping our marketing strategy and reinforce our position as a provider of safe and smart mobility,” he added.

Prior to his current position at CEAT Ltd, he was the head of marketing at Asian Paints where he led a diverse team and played a defining role in building a multi-category portfolio and making inroads into new market segments fuelling growth. Additionally, his experience includes growing the business operations in the premium segment, launching and spearheading forays in retailing and services that create new and powerful consumer experiences, driving the turnaround of the tools business and building several successes in product leadership. He has also worked with Samsung India Electronics Ltd. In the early parts of his career.

